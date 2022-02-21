Perfios declared as 'Best Brands of 2021'

The 4th edition of Economic Times recognized the Best Brands of 2021 that have succeeded in being at par with glocal brands.

The recognition is conferred to those brands that command mind awareness, recall success, popularity, and the benefit of the instant association, even among consumers who do not frequently buy their products or are not even a part of the target audience. Perfios was recognized at the Best brands 2021.

“Being the best is the only market that is not crowded.” Being the best isn’t about competition, it's about being a better version of yourself from yesterday.

Perfios seems to have personified this adage to the hilt. Starting as a Personal Finance Manager App in the B2C space 13 years ago, Perfios is today a market leader in the fintech domain, known to be partnering with most of the prestigious Banks & Financial Institutions in India & over 20 other countries in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa. “Category Creator”, “Innovative”, “Disruptor”, are a few of the terms that are often associated with Perfios.

The Company derives its unique position from the well-proven extensible data platform that they have built and perfected over the years. The Platform has been designed to extract, analyze and build vertical solutions across domains, handling any source of data (Banking, Financial, GST, Income Tax, Salary Slips, public databases, etc.). Also, the data can be acquired in any mode – online, e-statements or paper-based scanned images).

Over the last few years, Perfios has deeply invested in building multiple product lines which are backed and powered by their strong AI and ML-based data engines. These products cover the entire life cycle of typical lending products as can be seen from the following subset of products offered by the Company.

Perfios has slowly yet steadily developed a stronghold over the credit decisioning space. Customers with no credit history and a large digital footprint.

Perfios AI uses traditional & non-traditional data sources to assess the creditworthiness of these new borrowers.

Cross Analysis & Fraud Analytics – leveraging the huge amount of heterogeneous data that is being processed on an ongoing basis so that suspicious transactions and applications are detected and flagged off at the source itself.

InteGREAT – A comprehensive Digital Lending and Onboarding Platform that is configuration driven and which supports all types of lending products

As per Mr V.R. Govindarajan, Co-Founder & CEO Perfios - “Most of our solutions must operate with real-time responses and we have been able to achieve this with ZERO instance of any privacy/security issue ever since our inception.”

Keeping up with the global standards in terms of product quality and strict adherence to data security norms, Perfios takes pride in being an innovative product company leveraging emerging technologies in chosen domains. They continue to invest in R&D and roll out new products that can help their customers navigate the disruption happening in the industry.

This award seems to be just one more to their highly feathered cap. Are they many more waiting in the wings for Perfios? Let's wait and watch this space for more!

