Pepperfry names Anand Batra as new Chief Financial Officer

This is Batra’s second stint with Pepperfry, his first being a five-year stint during the early days of Pepperfry’s inception

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
In his role as CFO, Batra will spearhead the organization’s corporate strategy, fundraising efforts, financial operations, legal and secretarial functions. |

Pepperfry, the ecommerce furniture and home goods company, today announced the appointment of Anand Batra as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This is Batra’s second stint with Pepperfry, his first being a five-year stint during the early days of Pepperfry’s inception.

In his role as CFO, Batra will spearhead the organization’s corporate strategy, fundraising efforts, financial operations, legal and secretarial functions. His appointment is effective immediately and he will be based at the Pepperfry corporate office in Mumbai.

Batra is a seasoned finance professional with more than a decade of experience in venture capital, business management, financial planning and operations, fundraising, strategy, and investment banking.

Prior to joining Pepperfry, Batra worked as Executive Director at Z3Partners, a leading tech and digital Fund, where he was involved with the

Batra is a graduate of the London School of Economics and Narsee Monjee College, Mumbai.

Ambareesh Murty, Co-Founder & CEO, Pepperfry said, “We are thrilled to welcome Anand back home. His contributions during Pepperfry’s formative years were invaluable and had helped steer our business through several transformational changes. I am a fan of his wide world view and look forward to working with him to chart Pepperfry’s future through India’s rapidly evolving digital and retail landscape.”

“It gives me great delight to rejoin the Pepperfry family. The company is a differentiated brand in the ecommerce space and has undisputedly built a community-based platform defining home and living. In its decade long journey, Pepperfry has shown all the makings of a strong consumer brand. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive the next phase of growth,” said Anand Batra, Chief Financial Officer, Pepperfry.

