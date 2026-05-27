PC Jeweller Reports 33% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 58% In Q4 FY26

PC Jeweller reported 33 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 927.3 crore. |

Mumbai: PC Jeweller Ltd reported strong growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by higher domestic jewellery sales and continued improvement in its balance sheet.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations rose 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 927.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 699.0 crore a year earlier.

Profit after tax increased 58 percent to Rs 150.3 crore compared with Rs 95.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 150.7 crore, up from Rs 94.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 5.9 percent from Rs 875.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly profit declined from Rs 188.3 crore in the preceding quarter due to higher finance costs and year-end expense adjustments.

Finance costs stood at Rs 24.6 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 30.3 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 44.7 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also recorded exceptional items linked to labour code implementation during the financial year.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said domestic operations continued to improve as part of its turnaround strategy. PC Jeweller stated that standalone sales for FY26 increased 49 percent year-on-year, while PBT rose 58 percent.

The company reduced outstanding debt by more than 90 percent since its settlement agreement with lenders in September 2024. During the quarter, it also completed conversion of warrants worth Rs 2,702.1 crore, strengthening its capital base.

Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 0.19 compared with Rs 0.16 a year ago.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,353 crore from Rs 2,243 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased to Rs 711 crore from Rs 575 crore in the previous financial year.

The company said it plans to expand its franchise network and aims to open up to 100 large-format franchise showrooms over the next 12-18 months.

It also entered into a partnership with NSDC to support entrepreneurship development in the jewellery sector.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.