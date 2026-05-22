Motisons Jewellers Reports 16% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 25%

Motisons Jewellers reported 16 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 137.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Motisons Jewellers Limited reported audited standalone revenue from operations of Rs 137.5 crore for Q4 FY26, up 16 percent from Rs 118.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter declined 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 8.3 crore from Rs 11.1 crore. Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 143.2 crore compared to Rs 118.8 crore a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 21 percent from Rs 174.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit dropped 68 percent from Rs 26.0 crore. Profit before tax came in at Rs 11.4 crore against Rs 34.1 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 15.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 131.5 crore compared with Rs 140.1 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 103.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs increased to Rs 2.0 crore from Rs 1.2 crore in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said it continued to benefit from sales across gold, diamond, Kundan, pearl, silver, platinum and other jewellery categories. Purchase of stock-in-trade during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 114.0 crore compared with Rs 83.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Inventory changes also impacted profitability during the quarter. Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 0.08 compared with Rs 0.11 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 1.6 percent to Rs 469.5 crore from Rs 462.1 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 48 percent to Rs 63.7 crore compared with Rs 43.2 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 85.1 crore from Rs 59.4 crore. The company’s paid-up equity capital increased to Rs 100.2 crore following partial conversion of share warrants during the year.

Motisons also disclosed that warrants worth Rs 35.1 crore were forfeited after expiry of the exercise period in April 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.