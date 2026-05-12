PB Fintech's Revenue Soars To ₹6,794 Crore, Targets ₹1,000 Crore PAT As Insurance Premium Nears ₹30,000 Crore

PB Fintech also highlighted strong growth in renewal revenue, with core online renewal ARR increasing to Rupees 1,126 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, said its total insurance premium touched Rupees 29,934 crore in FY26, nearly 4.9 times higher than FY22 levels, as the company sharpened its focus on protection-led insurance products and AI-driven customer acquisition. Revenue for FY26 rose to Rupees 6,794 crore from Rupees 1,425 crore in FY22, while the company reported a profit after tax of Rupees 670 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 833 crore in FY22.

Insurance And Credit Businesses Scale Rapidly

The company said cumulative insurance policies sold through its platform crossed 67.3 million by March 2026, while unique transacting insurance customers reached 26.4 million. Paisabazaar’s credit marketplace recorded total loan disbursals of Rupees 30,740 crore in FY26, compared with Rupees 6,607 crore in FY22.

PB Fintech also highlighted strong growth in renewal revenue, with core online renewal ARR increasing to Rupees 1,126 crore in Q4 FY26 from nearly Rupees 260 crore in Q4 FY22. The company said renewal revenue operates at margins of around 80 percent and remains a key driver of operating leverage.

Health Insurance Emerges As Key Growth Driver

Policybazaar said it accounted for nearly 40 percent of all new retail health insurance lives added in India during FY26, with fresh health premiums growing 68 percent year-on-year. The platform’s retail health market share expanded to 18-20 percent from 4.5 percent in FY22. The company also reported supporting more than 245,000 health claims during FY26 through on-ground teams present across over 250 cities. Health insurance renewal persistency improved to nearly 89 percent during the March 2026 quarter.

AI-Led Operations Gain Scale

PB Fintech said artificial intelligence has become central to its operations, with nearly 21 lakh calls processed daily and more than 7 lakh documents handled every day through AI-enabled systems. The company said its AI stack now powers customer servicing, advisor productivity, fraud detection, and underwriting risk assessment.

The company added that AI-led customer matching and recommendation systems have helped improve conversion rates by nearly 20 percent and average ticket size by 10 percent.

FY30 Premium Ambition At Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Looking ahead, PB Fintech outlined its ambition to achieve Rupees 1 lakh crore in total insurance premiums by FY30. The company said future growth would be supported by expanding renewal revenue, AI-led operating leverage, and deeper penetration across health, term, and savings insurance categories.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s Analyst Day 2026 presentation and is not investment advice.