Abbott India Q4 Profit Climbs To ₹395 Crore, Board Declares ₹656 Dividend

Abbott India reported revenue from operations of Rupees 6,929.1 crore, registering an 8.1 percent increase over Rupees 6,409.2 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Abbott India Ltd posted a 7.6 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rupees 394.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by steady pharmaceutical sales and improved operational efficiency. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 1,709.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,604.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit improved from Rupees 376 crore reported in Q3 FY26, despite a marginal decline in quarterly revenue.

Quarterly Revenue And Profit Stay Firm

The company reported total income of Rupees 1,785.1 crore during the March quarter compared with Rupees 1,680.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased 10.1 percent year-on-year to Rupees 531.2 crore from Rupees 482.7 crore in the previous year period.

Revenue from operations remained largely stable on a sequential basis, easing marginally from Rupees 1,724 crore in Q3 FY26. However, net profit rose 5 percent quarter-on-quarter as expenses moderated during the period. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 185.85 against Rupees 172.72 a year ago.

Expense Control Supports Margins

Total expenses for Q4 FY26 increased to Rupees 1,253.9 crore from Rupees 1,197.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Purchases of stock-in-trade rose to Rupees 809.5 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 145.8 crore.

On a sequential basis, employee costs declined sharply from Rupees 196.1 crore in Q3 FY26, helping offset higher other expenses and finance costs. Depreciation and amortisation expenses remained broadly stable at Rupees19.1 crore during the quarter.

FY26 Revenue Nears Rs 7,000 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Abbott India reported revenue from operations of Rupees 6,929.1 crore, registering an 8.1 percent increase over Rupees 6,409.2 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 9.7 percent to Rupees 1,552 crore from Rupees 1,414.4 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax climbed to Rupees 2,079.3 crore in FY26 compared with Rupees 1,887 crore in FY25, while total comprehensive income stood at Rupees 1,551.2 crore for the year.

Special Dividend Announced

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 525 per equity share along with a special dividend of Rupees 131 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company also said it recognised an incremental employee benefit expense of Rupees 18.1 crore during FY26 following the assessment of new labour codes introduced by the Government of India.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s audited financial results filing and is not investment advice.