Paytm users in Maharashtra can win assured cashback of upto Rs 50

Paytm announced today that users in Maharashtra can win assured cashback by paying their electricity bill on the app. On the first payment of their electricity bill on Paytm, users will get a guaranteed cashback of up to Rs. 50.

Meanwhile, existing users will get an assured reward and up to 10,000 cashback points on every bill payment, which can be redeemed for amazing deals and gift vouchers from top brands, according to a press statement.

This cashback offer is applicable on bill payments of all major power distribution companies in Maharashtra - Tata Power Mumbai, Adani Electricity, BEST and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

How it works

Users need to simply choose their state & service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number and then make that payment.

Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking.

The payment is instant and users get a receipt on completion of bill payment.

Paytm also reminds about the due date for payments through SMS and in-app notifications.

Paytm partners with over 70 electricity boards

Paytm Spokesperson said, "For almost every household in the country, electricity bill makes up for a substantial and key monthly expense. We believe that the seamlessness and ease of using the Paytm app to pay electricity bills along with the assured cashback will encourage users from smaller cities and towns to adopt digital payments to pay utility bills."

Paytm has partnered with over 70 electricity boards across the country to serve every household. Paytm users can also do mobile recharges, pay their credit card bills, book cylinders, and do many other regular payments from the comfort of their homes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:54 AM IST