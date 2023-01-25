Paytm buys back 4,70,000 of its shares for Rs 535.17 each

Through an exchange filing, e-payment major Paytm has announced its buyback of 4,70,000 shares at an acquisition value of Rs 535.17 per unit.

This takes the total number of shares bought back by Paytm so far to 1,30,38,646.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)