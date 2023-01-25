Paytm buys back 4,70,000 of its shares for Rs 535.17 each

e-Paper Get App
The total number of shares acquired by Paytm via buybacks till date stands at 1,30,38,646

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Through an exchange filing, e-payment major Paytm has announced its buyback of 4,70,000 shares at an acquisition value of Rs 535.17 per unit.

article-image

This takes the total number of shares bought back by Paytm so far to 1,30,38,646.

Tech layoffs: President Biden feels impact of job loss on personal level, says White House

Zomato rewards employees with 17,65,182 shares as stock options, months after layoff

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Cipla net profit hits Rs 808 cr, income at Rs 5,810 cr; Bajaj Auto net profit at...

All you need to know about Hindenburg, the firm accusing Adani of fraud

