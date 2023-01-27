e-Paper Get App
Paytm buys back 4.50 lakh equity shares for Rs 520.71

Paytm buys back 4.50 lakh equity shares for Rs 520.71

Post this purchase, the total shares bought back by the company is at 1,34,88,646.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Paytm buys back 4.50 lakh equity shares for Rs 520.71 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
On Friday, Paytm, through an exchange filing, announced that it had bought back 4,50,000 equity shares on the NSE for Rs 520.71 each.

Paytm on Wednesday, bought back a total of 4,70,000 shares for Rs 535.17 each.

Hindenburg report: Adani bloodbath leaves Dalal St investors Rs 8 lakh cr poorer
Post this purchase, the total shares bought back by the company is at 1,34,88,646.

On Friday the shares of One 97 Communications closed at Rs 513.50 down by 3.65 per cent.

