Patra Chawl scam: ED attaches Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan's Goa properties worth Rs 31 crore

Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan | File pic

The Wadhawans shook the country in 2019, when different branches of the family pulled off multiple scams through housing finance firms HDIL and DHFL. While DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were charged with pulling off India's biggest loan fraud, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan used HDIL for the PMC and Patra Chawl scams.

After attaching land and shares in the PMC case, the Enforcement Directorate has attached North Goa properties worth Rs 31.5 crore belonging to the Wadhawans in the Patra Chawl case.

Multiple firms used for multiple scams

The immovable assets in Goa are linked to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Kumar Wadhawan.

They are charged under the anti-money laundering law for irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Tenants left hanging like account holders