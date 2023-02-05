In PICS: Patra Chawl homebuyers hold protest against MHADA, civic authorities

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
As per a statement by the homebuyers, they are forced to pay rent and EMIs, but are still waiting to gain possession of their flats.
They further stated that they have neither received any help from the builder nor the government.
BJP's Gopal Shetty is also present at the site
Patra Chawl in Goregaon's Siddarth Nagar area went for redevelopment in 2008.
In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) undertook the redevelopment project. An agreement between GACPL, MHADA and the tenants’ society was signed back then. It has been 14 years since then, but the people of the area continue to wait for their homes.
