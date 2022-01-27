Patel Engineering implementing hydroelectric power projects worth Rs 6,000 cr in 4 states

Patel Engineering is implementing hydroelectric power projects (HEP) worth around Rs 6,000 crore in four states, according to reports.

The company is also implementing a railway tunnel project in West Bengal, stated Patel Engineering CFO Kavita Shirvaikar.

''We have received projects like Rs 2,240 crore Kiru HEP project in Jammu & Kashmir, Rs 1,514 crore Subansiri HEP in Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 1,251 crore Teesta hydro power project in South Sikkim, Rs 976 crore Luhri HEP in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 424 crore IRCON T7 tunnel project in West Bengal in last 2 years,'' Shirvaikar said.

Shirvaikar added that the total cost of these projects won by the company in last 24 months, comes to around Rs 6,500 crore.

The company added that it is also planning to merge some of the subsidiaries with itself, which will help reduce operating costs and ensure synergies of operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:14 PM IST