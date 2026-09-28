Patel Chem Promoter Group Acquires 1,200 Equity Shares Via Off-Market Transfer

Patel Chem Specialities Limited |

Mumbai: Patel Chem Specialities Limited announced on 28 September 2026 that its promoter group acquired 1,200 equity shares of the company through an off-market transfer.

Share Acquisition Details

The acquisition involved Devansh Bhupesh Patel, a member of the promoter group, purchasing 1,200 shares. The shares were transferred off-market.

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Transaction Parties

Tulsi Chauhan was the seller in this transaction. The transfer was recorded on 25 September 2026.

Management Disclosure

Bhupesh Patel, Managing Director of Patel Chem Specialities Limited, disclosed the purchase. The company confirmed the transaction aligns with regulatory requirements.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.