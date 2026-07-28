Paradeep Phosphates Q1 Profit Rises To ₹392.5 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹6,124 Crore

Paradeep Phosphates Q1 FY27 PAT rose 24 percent YoY to Rs 392.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Paradeep Phosphates Ltd reported a 24 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 392.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 316.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,124 crore from Rs 4,503.5 crore a year ago, while profit also improved sequentially from Rs 155.6 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

The company also recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 21.8 crore during the quarter.

Strong quarterly performance

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 6,124.3 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,503.5 crore in Q1 FY26, while total income stood at Rs 6,145.8 crore. Profit before tax rose to Rs 526.2 crore, compared with Rs 423.9 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased to Rs 5,641.4 crore from Rs 4,113.2 crore, reflecting higher raw material consumption and purchases of stock-in-trade.

Sequential improvement

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, revenue increased from Rs 4,702.0 crore to Rs 6,124.3 crore, while profit after tax more than doubled from Rs 155.6 crore to Rs 392.5 crore.

Profit before tax improved from Rs 202.2 crore to Rs 526.2 crore. Finance costs declined to Rs 131.7 crore from Rs 156.2 crore, while depreciation expenses eased to Rs 105.7 crore from Rs 125.8 crore.

The quarter included an exceptional gain of Rs 21.8 crore related to the reassessment of gratuity and leave liabilities following implementation of the Labour Codes.

Key highlights

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to Rs 3.78 from Rs 3.05 a year earlier. The company reported a marginal Rs 0.06 crore share of loss from its associate during the quarter.

Paradeep Phosphates stated that its operations continue to be reported under a single business segment, "Fertilisers and Other Trading Materials."

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The financial statements also continue to reflect the retrospective merger accounting for Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd under the approved scheme of arrangement.

Additional context

The company noted that the comparative Q1 FY26 figures have been restated following the amalgamation of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd with Paradeep Phosphates, with an appointed date of April 1, 2024.

The statutory auditors issued an unmodified limited review report on the consolidated financial results. No full-year FY27 financial data was reported in the filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the unaudited consolidated financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.