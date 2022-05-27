e-Paper Get App

Paradeep Phosphates shares gain nearly 5% on debut

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
The initial public offer of Paradeep Phosphates was subscribed 1.75 times last week. /Representative image |

Shares of Paradeep Phosphates on Friday made a tepid market debut with a nearly 5 percent gain against its issue price of Rs 42.

The stock was listed at Rs 43.55, a jump of 3.69 percent against the issue price, on the BSE.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 44, up 4.76 percent.

The initial public offer of Paradeep Phosphates was subscribed 1.75 times last week.

The initial public offer (IPO) had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 1,004 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,85,07,493 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 39-42 per share.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilisers such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilisers.

(With PTI inputs)

