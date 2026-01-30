Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge

File Image |

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said it was in touch with European Union authorities to tackle any impact on its exports in the wake of a trade agreement between India and the 27-nation bloc. India and the EU on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement-- billed as the "mother of all deals". "We are aware of this agreement. We have seen reports as well as the content," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told reporters in response to a question at his weekly press briefing.

He was asked about fears among the business community in Pakistan over the possibility of losing the export edge against competitors from the region. The India-EU deal effectively blunts Pakistan's longstanding tariff edge, which had been supported by the GSP+ duty-free access scheme. The GSP+ would expire in December next year. The EU remains Pakistan's largest export destination.

Andrabi said Pakistan was making an effort to maintain long-standing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with the EU. The GSP+ status was granted to Pakistan by the EU in 2014, resulting in a 108 per cent increase in Pakistani textile exports to Europe due to concessional tariffs. "The EU GSP+ scheme for Pakistan has proven to be a win-win template for bilateral cooperation, both for Pakistan and the EU. Imports of textiles and apparel from Pakistan to the EU cater for the consumer market, providing an uninterrupted supply of affordable goods through the arrangement," he said.

The spokesperson said that the total volume of trade between the two sides was close to 12 billion euros. He said that the issue of GSP+ matter came under discussion during the strategic dialogue held late last year, and it also figured in numerous subsequent engagements with the EU and with the constituent countries of the EU. "We are following this matter bilaterally with the EU Member States and also collectively with the EU headquarters in Brussels," he said.

To another question, Andrabi said Pakistan noted the recent defence talks between India and the UAE, and the letter of intent signed between them. "Pakistan enjoys close brotherly relations with the UAE. We remain committed to further strengthening these multifaceted ties. We would not comment on a particular agreement between the two sovereign states as such," he said. Andrabi also ruled out the possibility of Pakistan becoming a part of the Abraham Accords, saying its participation in the Board of Peace for Gaza had no link to the Abraham Accords.

"Joining the Board of Peace has no connection with the Abraham Accords and does not represent any deviation from Pakistan's principled position on Palestine," he said. On Iran, he said Pakistan remains opposed to the use of force and coercive measures. When asked about the opinion of the Foreign Office on the issue of the Pakistan cricket team playing the upcoming cricket World Cup, he said the matter was between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ICC and relevant cricket authorities.

Andrabi also said Pakistan did not "subscribe to the opinion" of a judge who convicted human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir and her spouse, Hadi Ali Chattha over a social media post. Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka had noted in his verdict that "currently there are four countries designated as terrorist states" including Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Responding to a query regarding the US travel advisory for its citizens intending to travel to Pakistan, Andrabi said that the advisory is "not a downgrade, but an update."

