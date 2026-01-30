 REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessREC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%

REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%

REC Ltd reported a marginal 0.58 percent decline in Q3 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 4,052.44 crore due to higher expenses, despite total income rising to Rs 15,059 crore. For April-December 2025, standalone net profit grew to Rs 12,920 crore. Loan disbursements surged 14 percent to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, sanctioned loans up 23 percent. Loan book reached Rs 5.82 lakh crore, NIM at 3.52 percent.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned power sector finance company REC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to Rs 4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses. The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed. Total expenses rose to Rs 9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 9,105.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also rose to Rs 15,058.60 crore during the quarter from Rs 14,286.91 crore a year ago. According to a company statement, during the April-December 2025 period, the standalone net profit rose to Rs 12,920 crore from Rs 11,477 crore a year ago. Net interest income rose to Rs 15,677 crore from Rs 14,191 crore, while the revenue from operations rose to Rs 44,641 crore from Rs 40,752 crore.

Total income during the nine months period rose to Rs 44,781 crore from Rs 40,805 crore, the company said. Loan disbursements rose to Rs 1,65,458 crore from Rs 1,45,647 crore, up by 14 per cent, and sanctioned loans also increased 23 per cent to Rs 3,33,354 crore from Rs 2,71,814 crore. It stated that REC is able to maintain its spread at 2.73 per cent and NIM (net interest margin) at 3.52 per cent. The company's loan book grew to Rs 5.82 lakh crore from Rs 5.66 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025.

Read Also
REC Ltd Net Profit Slightly Rises To ₹4,043 Crore In Q3, Revenue At ₹14,911 Crore Amid Marginal...
article-image

Capital adequacy ratio of the company stood at a comfortable 24.26 per cent as of December 2025. Net worth increased by 13 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 86,262 crore as on December 31, 2025 from Rs 76,502 crore. The company said that the annualised earnings per share (EPS) for the period ended December 2025 accelerated by 13 per cent to Rs 65.42 as against Rs 58.11 per share in the same period a year ago.

FPJ Shorts
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City From February 1 During Peak Hours; What's Allowed & What's Not?
Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City From February 1 During Peak Hours; What's Allowed & What's Not?
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge
ITC Q3 FY26 Profit Edges Up To ₹5,018 Crore Despite Labour Code Impact, FMCG & Cigarettes Drive Growth
ITC Q3 FY26 Profit Edges Up To ₹5,018 Crore Despite Labour Code Impact, FMCG & Cigarettes Drive Growth

The company's board also approved the third interim dividend at 46 per cent (Rs 4.601 per equity share of face value of 10 each) for 2025-26. The record date for the dividend payment is February 6, and the payment shall be paid on or before February 27. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge
ITC Q3 FY26 Profit Edges Up To ₹5,018 Crore Despite Labour Code Impact, FMCG & Cigarettes Drive...
ITC Q3 FY26 Profit Edges Up To ₹5,018 Crore Despite Labour Code Impact, FMCG & Cigarettes Drive...
India-EU Conclude Landmark FTA, Allowing 15 EU Bank Branches Over 4 Years
India-EU Conclude Landmark FTA, Allowing 15 EU Bank Branches Over 4 Years
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To...
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To...