 US Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles To $56.8 Billion In November, $4.4 Billion Goods Gap With India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles To $56.8 Billion In November, $4.4 Billion Goods Gap With India

US Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles To $56.8 Billion In November, $4.4 Billion Goods Gap With India

The US goods and services trade deficit surged to 56.8 billion dollars in November 2025, almost double October’s revised 29.2 billion dollars, driven by declining exports (292.1 billion dollars) and rising imports (348.9 billion dollars). The US recorded a 4.4 billion dollar goods trade deficit with India. Largest deficits were with Mexico (17.8 bn dollars), Vietnam, Taiwan, China, and the EU.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Washington: India remained among the United States’ key trading partners in November as the US trade deficit widened sharply, due to higher imports and a decline in exports, according to official data released on Thursday. The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said the U.S. goods and services trade deficit rose to $56.8 billion in November, nearly double the revised $29.2 billion recorded in October.

A trade deficit occurs when a country imports more goods and services than it exports. During the month, the United States recorded a goods trade deficit of $4.4 billion with India, placing it among the countries with which Washington ran notable trade gaps. Overall, U.S. exports fell to $292.1 billion in November, while imports rose to $348.9 billion, pushing the deficit higher.

Read Also
India–EU Trade Pact Brings Relief For Farmers While Opening New Export And Services Opportunities
article-image

Officials said the increase was largely driven by goods trade, even as the U.S. continued to post a surplus in services. In November, the United States ran its largest goods trade deficits with Mexico at $17.8 billion, followed by Vietnam ($16.2 billion), Taiwan ($15.6 billion), China ($14.7 billion), and the European Union ($14.5 billion). Among major economies, the deficit with Germany stood at $7.4 billion, while in Asia it reached $4.7 billion with Japan and $4.4 billion with India. The top ten was rounded out by South Korea at $3.7 billion and France at $3.6 billion.

At the same time, the United States recorded goods trade surpluses — where exports exceeded imports — with several partners. The largest surpluses were with Switzerland at $7.8 billion, Netherlands at $5.6 billion, South and Central America at $5.1 billion, and the United Kingdom at $4.2 billion. Smaller surpluses were recorded with Hong Kong, Brazil, Australia, Belgium, and Saudi Arabia. According to the report, exports of goods declined in November, mainly because of lower shipments of industrial supplies, precious metals, crude oil, and consumer goods, including pharmaceuticals.

FPJ Shorts
US Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles To $56.8 Billion In November, $4.4 Billion Goods Gap With India
US Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles To $56.8 Billion In November, $4.4 Billion Goods Gap With India
'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's Account Goes Missing
'Bhai Ki ID Wapas De Do': Virat Kohli Fans Flood Instagram's Main Page After Star Cricketer's Account Goes Missing
PM Modi Hails Economic Survey 2025-26: India’s ‘Reform Express’ On Track Amid Global Uncertainty
PM Modi Hails Economic Survey 2025-26: India’s ‘Reform Express’ On Track Amid Global Uncertainty
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%

Exports of services edged up slightly, supported by travel, intellectual property charges, and business services, the November report said. Further, the report said, consumer goods imports increased sharply, including pharmaceuticals, while capital goods imports also climbed, led by computers and semiconductors. Imports of services dipped slightly, mainly due to lower travel-related spending. On a year-to-date basis, covering the period from January through November, the U.S. goods and services trade deficit increased by $32.9 billion, or 4.1 percent, compared with the same period last year.

Over the same period, both exports and imports grew, though imports rose faster. The next U.S. trade report, covering December and full-year data for 2025, is scheduled for release on February 19, 2026. India and the United States have steadily expanded trade ties in recent years, spanning goods such as pharmaceuticals and industrial products as well as services including information technology and business outsourcing. U.S. trade data are closely followed in India as they offer signals on export demand, world economic conditions, and trends in one of India’s most important overseas markets.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles To $56.8 Billion In November, $4.4 Billion Goods Gap With India
US Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles To $56.8 Billion In November, $4.4 Billion Goods Gap With India
PM Modi Hails Economic Survey 2025-26: India’s ‘Reform Express’ On Track Amid Global...
PM Modi Hails Economic Survey 2025-26: India’s ‘Reform Express’ On Track Amid Global...
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
REC Q3 FY26 Net Profit Dips 0.58% To ₹4,052 Crore on Higher Expenses, 9-Month Profit Up 13%
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge
Pakistan Engages EU To Safeguard Exports After India-EU FTA, Fears Loss Of GSP & Tariff Edge
ITC Q3 FY26 Profit Edges Up To ₹5,018 Crore Despite Labour Code Impact, FMCG & Cigarettes Drive...
ITC Q3 FY26 Profit Edges Up To ₹5,018 Crore Despite Labour Code Impact, FMCG & Cigarettes Drive...