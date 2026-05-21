Page Industries Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 9% In Q4 FY26

Page Industries reported 14 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 1,253 crore. |

Mumbai: Page Industries Limited reported audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with revenue from operations rising 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,253 crore from Rs 1,098 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 9.0 percent to Rs 179 crore compared with Rs 164 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rs 238 crore against Rs 219 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company, which markets Jockey products in India, also reported total income of Rs 1,270 crore during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 10 percent from Rs 1,387 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit fell 5.7 percent from Rs 190 crore.

Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,032 crore compared with Rs 1,108 crore in the previous quarter. Employee benefit expenses were Rs 228 crore, while other expenses came in at Rs 243 crore.

Profit before tax declined from Rs 256 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 238 crore in Q4 FY26. The company had reported an exceptional item of Rs 35 crore in the previous quarter linked to labour code-related costs.

What Drove The Numbers?

Page Industries said it continues to operate as a single business segment focused on manufacturing, distribution and marketing of garments.

Purchases of traded goods rose sharply year-on-year to Rs 311 crore from Rs 207 crore, while raw material consumption increased to Rs 300 crore from Rs 269 crore.

Earnings per share for the quarter rose to Rs 160.24 from Rs 147.04 in the year-ago period.

The company also disclosed that new labour code implementation resulted in additional employee-related expenses during FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 6.3 percent to Rs 5,247 crore from Rs 4,935 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 4.8 percent to Rs 764 crore from Rs 729 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 1,025 crore.

The board declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share for FY26. Earlier during the year, the company had also announced interim dividends of Rs 150, Rs 125 and Rs 125 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.