Padmaja Chunduru appointed Managing Director, CEO of NSDL

Padmaja Chunduru has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Securities Depositories Limited. Chunduru assumed charge on September 22, 2021. The appointment has been ratified by the shareholders of NSDL at its meeting held on September 29, 2021.

NSDL is India’s first and largest securities depository. As on August 31, 2021, total value of securities held in the NSDL system was Rs 287.38 lakh crore ($3.94 trillion). This accounts for over 89 percent of all securities dematerialised in the country.

Chunduru is a Post Graduate in Commerce from Andhra University. She has around 37 years of experience in banking domain.

Chunduru has served as MD and CEO of the Indian Bank from September 2018 to August 2021. She has worked with State Bank of India as Deputy Managing Director (Digital Banking). Prior to that, Chunduru was the Country Head of US Operations, SBI from 2014 – 2017 at New York.

She has held position as a Director in Life Insurance Corporation of India. She was also Non-Executive Chairperson (Nominee Director) of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited.

Chunduru has also held Board positions in various institutions namely Indian Banks’ Association, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection and Indian Institute of Banking Management, Guwahati.

Chunduru has extensive experience in stakeholder management, digital transformation, regulatory affairs, international experience and driving innovation with a focus on delivering growth and enhancing value

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:16 PM IST