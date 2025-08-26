 Owner of Zomato & Blinkit, Eternal, Receives Three Orders From GST Department Imposing ₹40 Crore Tax Demand
Eternal, which comprises four major businesses -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure -- said it will file appeals against the tax demand orders.

New Delhi: Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, has received three orders from the GST department imposing a total tax demand of over Rs 40 crore, including interest and penalty.These orders have been received from the Joint Commissioner-4 Bengaluru for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

