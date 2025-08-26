Owner of Zomato & Blinkit, Eternal, Receives Three Orders From GST Department Imposing ₹40 Crore Tax Demand

File Image |

New Delhi: Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, has received three orders from the GST department imposing a total tax demand of over Rs 40 crore, including interest and penalty.These orders have been received from the Joint Commissioner-4 Bengaluru for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

Eternal, which comprises four major businesses -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure -- said it will file appeals against the tax demand orders.

"The company has received 3 orders on 25 August 2025 for the period July 2017 to March 2020 passed by Joint Commissioner, Appeals-4, Bengaluru, confirming total demand of GST of Rs 17,19,11,762 with interest of Rs 21,42,14,791 and penalty of INR 1,71,91,177," Eternal said in a late night regulatory filing on Monday.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, backed by view from lawyers and the company will be filing appeals against the orders before the appropriate authority," it added.

