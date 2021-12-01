Over 57% of Indians prefer searching for jobs in regional languages

More than 57 percent of users of apna.co--jobs and professional networking platform in India, prefer a vernacular language to search for opportunities and build their professional networks.

Launched in 2019, apna’s app is presently available in 10 languages apart from English, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu.

The vernacular language interface is driving a higher engagement on the platform. The data collected over the last year also reveals that after English, Hindi is the most popular language followed by Kannada and Tamil.

According to apna, users in Tier-II cities are more likely to choose a vernacular language to enable their job search and professional networking. Cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Jabalpur, Bhilai have the highest percentage of regional language users on apna.

The platform’s data also highlights an increasing percentage of users from metros like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai being more comfortable in looking for a job in a language other than English.

Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna. co. said, “The comfort and familiarity of interacting in their first language builds confidence and enables our users to find hyperlocal opportunities with ease. We are certain that the trend of using vernacular languages will strengthen as we expand to more cities in India.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 05:58 PM IST