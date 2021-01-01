Over 4.84 crore ITRs filed till Dec 31, says Income Tax dept

Giving a breather to the tax payers who were under tremendous pressure to meet the December 31, 2020 deadline to file their returns, the Government on Wednesday have extended the deadline for ITR filing. The deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals is extended by only 10 days to January 10, 2021.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the government has been receiving several representations on the need to extend the deadline, on account of obstruction to business due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, according to the statistics released by the income tax department on Friday 1,40,098 ITRs have been filed up to 4.00 pm today and 25,927 ITRs filed in the last one hour, it said.