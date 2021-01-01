Over 4.84 crore ITRs filed till Dec 31, says Income Tax dept

Reminding the tax payers from time to time to file their income tax returns (ITR) before the due date ends, the income tax department is sending updates every few hours giving details of the total number of return files so far.
“Over 4.84 crore ITR for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 31st of December, 2020. Hope you have filed yours too,” the tax department tweeted on the first day of the new year 2021.
Giving a breather to the tax payers who were under tremendous pressure to meet the December 31, 2020 deadline to file their returns, the Government on Wednesday have extended the deadline for ITR filing. The deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals is extended by only 10 days to January 10, 2021.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the government has been receiving several representations on the need to extend the deadline, on account of obstruction to business due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
Meanwhile, according to the statistics released by the income tax department on Friday 1,40,098 ITRs have been filed up to 4.00 pm today and 25,927 ITRs filed in the last one hour, it said.
