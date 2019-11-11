Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet

New Delhi: Over 100 Indian CEOs, several political leaders and select Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone will be in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos in January for the 50th anniversary of the WEF Annual Meeting to discuss what requires to make it a 'cohesive and sustainable world'.

The annual jamboree of the rich and powerful from across the world is expected to be even a bigger affair this time because it would be its 50th anniversary and there are indications that several top global leaders might be present.

While the official list of public figures would be announced closer to the summit, slated for January 20-24, 2020, speculation is abound that US President Donald Trump as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin both might be there after both of them skipped last year's Davos.

Geneva-based WEF has selected 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World' as the theme for its 2020 annual meeting, which will bring together 3,000 global leaders.

The WEF has said the 2020 meeting aims to give a concrete meaning to "stakeholder capitalism", assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.

Film star Deepika Padukone is also registered as founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation.