Oswal Pumps To Supply 10,000 Solar Water Pumps To MSEDCL In ₹235.92 Crore Deal

Oswal Pumps |

Mumbai: Oswal Pumps Limited on Friday announced it has secured an order worth approximately ₹235.92 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The order is for the supply and installation of 10,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

Project Details

The SPWPS, with capacities of 3HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP, will be installed at identified farmer sites across various districts in Maharashtra. This project falls under the PM Kusum B Scheme “Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump” Yojana.

Scope of Work

The contract includes the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar pumping systems. It also covers a complete system warranty, repair, maintenance, and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for five years.

Execution Timeline

The installation of these 10,000 SPWPS is expected to be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the Notice to Proceed (NTP) or Work Order.

Management Commentary

Vivek Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Oswal Pumps Limited, said the order for 10,000 pumps from MSEDCL marks a milestone for the company. He added that the company remains committed to timely execution and product reliability.

Company Background

Oswal Pumps is an integrated solar pump manufacturer with over two decades of experience in pump engineering. The company holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.