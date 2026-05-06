Oswal Pumps Wins ₹162 Crore Maharashtra Solar Pump Order Under PM Kusum Scheme

Oswal Pumps has secured a Rupees 162.06 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). |

Karnal: India’s push toward solar-powered agriculture is opening up fresh opportunities for renewable energy equipment makers, and Oswal Pumps has now added another large public-sector project to its growing order book.

Expands Solar Footprint

Oswal Pumps said it received a Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL for nearly 6,900 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems under the “Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump” Yojna. The contract is valued at approximately Rs 162.06 crore, including GST, and will be executed within one year. The installations are expected to support farmers in Maharashtra with reliable irrigation access while reducing dependence on conventional electricity and diesel-powered pumps.

Covers End-To-End Work

The scope of the project includes design, manufacturing, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems in 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP capacities. The company will also provide remote monitoring systems along with repair and maintenance services for five years. According to the filing, installations must be completed within 60 days from the issuance of each Notice to Proceed or work order.

Management Sees Long-Term Demand

Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Gupta said the repeat order from MSEDCL reflects the company’s execution track record in large-scale solar water pumping projects. He indicated that the project aligns with the company’s belief that renewable energy adoption and sustainable agriculture must grow together. The management also expects the initiative to help thousands of farming households lower irrigation costs and reduce carbon emissions through cleaner energy use.

Focus Remains On Rural Energy

Oswal Pumps has been expanding its presence in solar-powered and grid-connected pumping systems, electric motors, and solar modules. The company highlighted its integrated manufacturing capabilities and nationwide distribution network as key strengths supporting future growth. The latest Maharashtra order further strengthens its position in the government-backed solar irrigation segment, which continues to see increasing investment under renewable energy programs.

The company’s latest contract signals continued momentum in India’s solar irrigation market as state-led renewable energy programs drive demand for decentralized agricultural power solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information disclosed by Oswal Pumps Limited in its regulatory filing and company press release dated May 6, 2026. It does not include independent reporting, verification, or additional external sources.