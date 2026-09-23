Oswal Pumps Secures ₹297.50 Crore Telangana Solar Project, 9,937 Schools To Get Rooftop Power

Oswal Pumps has received a letter of intent for 46.7 MW of rooftop solar capacity. |

Mumbai: Oswal Pumps has received a letter of intent for a rooftop solar project covering 9,937 government schools across 33 districts of Telangana. The project has a quoted value of Rs 273.19 crore excluding GST, according to the company’s September 23 press release.

Its stock exchange filing puts the approximate contract value at Rs 297.50 crore including GST. The two figures reflect different tax bases and refer to the same school solar programme.

Project Scope

The assignment involves designing, supplying, installing and commissioning on-grid rooftop solar plants of 2 kW, 5 kW and 10 kW. Together, the systems will provide 46,705 kW, or about 46.7 MW, of solar capacity.

The company said it will use Mono PERC or TOPCon solar modules, standard mounting structures and remote monitoring systems. The project also includes five years of comprehensive maintenance.

The installations are intended to bring renewable power infrastructure to government schools across Telangana. The disclosure does not provide a district-wise breakdown of the schools or the capacity assigned to each site.

Execution Timeline

According to the filing, installation must be completed within 180 days of receipt of the work order. The company has disclosed receipt of a letter of intent, so the stated countdown is linked to the subsequent work order rather than the announcement date.

Oswal Pumps said this is its first major order from Telangana. Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Gupta described the award as a step in expanding the company’s presence in new markets. He said execution would focus on quality, timely delivery and the systems’ long-term performance.

Company Profile

Based in Karnal, Haryana, Oswal Pumps manufactures solar pumping systems, submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors and solar modules. It supplies products for agricultural, residential and industrial applications across India.

The company told the exchanges that neither its promoters nor group companies have an interest in the awarding entity. It also said the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Disclaimer: This story is based on Oswal Pumps’ exchange filing and press release and is for information only, not investment advice.