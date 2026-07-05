Oswal Pumps Bags ₹235.92 Crore Solar Order, Wins Additional 10,000 Pump Contract From Maharashtra Under PM Kusum Scheme

Oswal Pumps has secured an additional ₹235.92 crore order from Maharashtra’s electricity distributor to supply 10,000 solar water pumps under PM Kusum. |

Mumbai: Oswal Pumps Limited has received a major new order worth Rs 235.92 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The company will supply 10,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under the PM Kusum B Scheme – Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojana.

This fresh order adds to the company’s growing solar business and further strengthens its position in India’s renewable energy sector.

Project Details

The contract includes the design, manufacturing, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of solar pumping systems. These pumps will be available in 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacities and will be installed at selected farmers’ locations across Maharashtra.

The systems are designed to help farmers get a reliable water supply for irrigation without depending heavily on traditional electricity or diesel-powered pumps.

Fast Execution Timeline

Oswal Pumps has been asked to complete installation within 60 days from the date of the work order. This tight timeline shows the urgency of expanding solar-powered irrigation in the state.

The company will also provide a complete system warranty, along with repair, maintenance and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for five years. This ensures long-term support and better performance monitoring of the pumps.

Boost for Farmers and Clean Energy

This project is expected to benefit thousands of farmers by reducing irrigation costs and improving access to clean energy. Solar pumps can help lower electricity consumption while supporting sustainable farming.

The order also aligns with India’s broader push toward renewable energy and agricultural modernisation.

Management Outlook

Oswal Pumps Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Gupta said the repeat order reflects the trust MSEDCL has placed in the company. He added that the company’s consistent execution, timely delivery and quality standards have helped build strong partnerships.

The latest order further expands Oswal Pumps’ solar order book and reinforces its role as a key player in large-scale solar water pumping solutions in India.