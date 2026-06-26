Om Power Transmission Secures ₹18.50 Crore SAEL Order, Wins Contract For 220kV Transmission Line Project

Om Power Transmission Ltd (formerly Om Power Transmission Private Ltd) has received a Rs 18.50 crore. |

Mumbai: Om Power Transmission Ltd announced on Thursday that it secured a Letter of Award (LOA) from SAEL Industries Ltd worth Rs 18.50 crore. The order pertains to the supply, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of a single circuit 220kV transmission line.

Project Details

The transmission line will be a single circuit 220kV line on DC towers. It will connect the proposed SAEL 240 MW Solar Power Plant at Sipur to the Dhama Substation.

Contract Scope

The work includes the comprehensive process of supply, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of the transmission line. The contract price of Rs 18.50 crore excludes Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Execution Timeline

Om Power Transmission is required to complete the order within eight months from the date of the LOA. The company is expected to execute the project within this timeframe.

Domestic Entity

The contract was awarded by a domestic entity, SAEL Industries Ltd. Om Power Transmission confirmed that this transaction does not involve any related party interest from its promoter or promoter group.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.