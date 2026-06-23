Power & Instrumentation Bags ₹38.28 Crore RDSS Order, Additional ₹3.72 Crore Boost Strengthens Rajasthan Power Project

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd has secured an additional Rs 3.72 crore work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam. |

Mumbai: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd has received an additional work order worth Rs 3.72 crore, taking the total value of its Rajasthan project to Rs 38.28 crore. The company shared this update in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Order Expansion

The fresh order has been awarded by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL). It is linked to an ongoing electricity infrastructure project in Rajasthan.

The company had earlier received the main contract in October 2025. With the new order, the overall contract size has increased further, improving revenue visibility for the company.

This additional order is seen as a positive development for Power & Instrumentation, as it strengthens its order book and adds to future business execution.

Project Scope

The project involves supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of equipment needed for electricity distribution infrastructure.

The work is focused on the segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at the Salumbar Circle of Ajmer Discom in Rajasthan.

This project is being executed under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a government initiative aimed at improving power distribution efficiency across India.

Better feeder segregation helps reduce technical losses and improves electricity supply quality for consumers. It also supports better power management in both urban and rural areas.

Execution Timeline

The company said the order is expected to be completed within 15 months.

Since the project is on a turnkey basis, Power & Instrumentation will handle end-to-end execution, from equipment supply to final commissioning.

The company also clarified that the contract is a domestic order and does not involve any related-party transaction.

The latest order strengthens the company’s presence in the power infrastructure space, where government-led modernisation projects continue to create strong growth opportunities.