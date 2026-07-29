Oriental Rail Secures ₹5.25 Crore Indian Railways Order, To Supply 78-Seater Coach Seating Systems By January 2027

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited has secured an order worth Rs 5.25 crore. |

Mumbai: Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited announced on Monday that it has secured an order valued at Rs 5,25,69,000.00 from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways.

Order Details

The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 78-seater LHB 2nd AC Chair Car coach seating arrangements. These arrangements will be supplied as per MCF specifications.

Execution Timeline

The company expects to execute the order by January 30, 2027. This timeline covers the delivery of the required materials to MCF.

Payment Terms

Payment for the order will be made upon receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the material by the consignee at the destination. The company will receive 100% payment under these terms.

Domestic Transaction

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited confirmed that the order was awarded by a domestic entity. The transaction is classified as domestic.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.