Orient Press Reports Return To Profit In Q4 FY26 Despite 7% Revenue Decline

Orient Press Limited reported revenue of Rs 32.3 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Orient Press Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 32.3 crore in Q4 FY26. This compares with Rs 34.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a decline of 7.4 percent.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 0.3 crore for the quarter, compared with a net loss of Rs 0.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 33.2 crore.

The results were announced following the board meeting held on May 28, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased slightly from Rs 32.0 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 32.3 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net profit also improved from Rs 0.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses declined to Rs 32.8 crore from Rs 37.5 crore a year ago. The reduction was mainly due to lower raw material and operating costs.

Finance costs for the quarter stood at Rs 1.4 crore, while depreciation expenses were reported at Rs 1.1 crore.

For the full FY26 period, revenue from operations declined to Rs 128 crore from Rs 143 crore in FY25.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 1.2 crore for FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 2.8 crore in the previous financial year.

What Drove The Numbers?

Orient Press operates across printing, flexible packaging and paper board packaging segments.

According to the segment disclosure, flexible packaging revenue declined year-on-year. Printing revenue remained relatively stable during the quarter, while paper board packaging revenue also softened compared with the previous year.

Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 0.30, compared with a negative Rs 0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The company also announced a partial relocation of its flexible packaging operations from Tarapur, Maharashtra, to Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, effective June 2026.

Orient Press said the move is aimed at improving operational efficiency and achieving economies of scale.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total income stood at Rs 147 crore compared with Rs 149 crore in FY25.

Total comprehensive loss for the year narrowed to Rs 1.0 crore from Rs 2.7 crore in the previous year.

The company’s equity base stood at Rs 64.5 crore as of March 31, 2026.

During the year, the company continued operations across its three reporting business segments while focusing on cost control and operational consolidation.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.