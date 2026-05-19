Orient Bell Reports 8.3% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 126% In Q4

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 691.5 crore, up 3.2 percent from Rupees 669.8 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Orient Bell’s Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 8.3 percent YoY to Rupees 214.6 crore, while PAT grew 126 percent to Rupees 6.2 crore. Profit improved as revenue rose, finance costs declined, and the company booked higher profit from its ceramic tiles and allied products business.

Orient Bell Q4 Revenue Rises

Orient Bell Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 214.6 crore for Q4 FY26, up 8.3 percent from Rupees 198.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 126 percent year-on-year to Rupees 6.2 crore from Rupees 2.7 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 27 percent from Rupees 168.8 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT grew 83 percent from Rupees 3.4 crore. Total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 217.0 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Profit before tax stood at Rupees 8.4 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 4.7 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 3.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses rose 5.3 percent year-on-year to Rupees 206.4 crore from Rupees 196.1 crore. Finance costs declined to Rupees 0.7 crore from Rupees 1.1 crore a year earlier. The company also reported an exceptional item of Rupees 1.3 crore in Q4 FY26, which reduced the reported profit before tax.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing said Orient Bell’s business falls within a single primary segment: ceramic tiles and allied products. Income from operations rose to Rupees 213.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 198.1 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported a share of profit from associates of Rupees 0.1 crore for the quarter. Basic earnings per share stood at Rupees 4.24, compared with Rupees 1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 691.5 crore, up 3.2 percent from Rupees 669.8 crore in FY25. PAT rose 337 percent to Rupees 12.4 crore from Rupees 2.8 crore. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 16.4 crore from Rupees 3.8 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 1 per equity share of Rupees 10 each, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.