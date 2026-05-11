Orient Green Power FY26 Profit Jumps 70% To ₹71.6 Crore Despite Q4 Loss

Orient Green Power reported a Q4 FY26 consolidated net loss of Rs 16.56 crore. |

Mumbai: Orient Green Power Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 15.09 crore in the year-ago quarter, while total income slipped 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 46.62 crore.

Sequentially, however, revenue improved from Rs 40.06 crore in Q3 FY26. The renewable energy producer ended FY26 with its highest-ever annual profit, supported by improved wind patterns, lower finance costs and contributions from its newly commissioned solar assets.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 38.59 crore in the March quarter against Rs 41.76 crore a year earlier and Rs 35.97 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses during Q4 rose to Rs 63.01 crore from Rs 62.31 crore in Q4 FY25.

Finance costs declined sharply to Rs 12.74 crore from Rs 16.47 crore a year ago, while depreciation expenses increased to Rs 21.80 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, Orient Green Power posted consolidated total income of Rs 315.57 crore, up 13 percent from Rs 278.89 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose 10 percent to Rs 205.45 crore, while net profit surged 70 percent to Rs 71.57 crore from Rs 42.01 crore in the previous fiscal. The company said FY26 marked the highest net profit in its operating history.

Managing Director and CEO T Shivaraman attributed the annual performance to favourable wind conditions during the first half of FY26, commissioning of the company’s first 7 MW solar plant in December 2025, and a refund of excess interest charged in earlier years. Interest costs during FY26 fell to Rs 57.18 crore from Rs 71.99 crore in FY25, reflecting improved financial efficiency.

During FY26, the company expanded its wind capacity by 9.9 MW through larger-capacity turbines and initiated repowering of older wind turbines under Tamil Nadu’s repowering policy.

It also contracted an additional 17.6 MW solar project in Tamil Nadu as part of its renewable expansion strategy.

Orient Green Power currently operates about 381.7 MW of wind power capacity across India along with a 10.5 MW wind farm in Croatia and a 7 MW solar plant in Tamil Nadu commissioned during FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited company filings and is not investment advice.