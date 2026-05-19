Orkla India Reports 108% Q4 FY26 Profit Growth, Revenue Rises 5% YoY On Lower Exceptional Losses

Orkla India reported a 5.0 percent rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 625.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Orkla India Limited reported a strong rise in consolidated profit for Q4 FY26, helped by improved operating performance and lower exceptional losses. Revenue from operations rose 5.0 percent year-on-year to Rs 625.8 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 596.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net profit increased 108 percent to Rs 73.4 crore from Rs 35.2 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rs 97.7 crore, up from Rs 59.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company follows a January-March reporting cycle for Q4 FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 1.6 percent from Rs 636.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, profit after tax rose 30 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 56.6 crore. Total expenses during the quarter fell to Rs 541.9 crore from Rs 551.6 crore in the previous quarter.

Employee benefit expenses increased sequentially, while purchase of stock-in-trade declined. Exceptional losses reduced sharply to Rs 0.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 15.8 crore in Q3 FY26. The company said the exceptional item was linked to the impact of new labour codes on gratuity liabilities.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company’s operating profit before exceptional items and tax rose to Rs 98.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 93.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Lower exceptional charges and controlled expenses supported profitability growth.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 5.4 from Rs 2.6 a year earlier. Orkla India said its business continues to operate in a single segment of food products and beverages. During FY26, the company also completed its IPO, with shares listed on the NSE and BSE in November 2025.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 4.8 percent to Rs 2,509 crore from Rs 2,395 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 12 percent to Rs 286 crore from Rs 256 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 382 crore for FY26 against Rs 355 crore in FY25. The company reported exceptional losses of Rs 16.7 crore during the year due to labour code-related gratuity adjustments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.