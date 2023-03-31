Orient Electric appoints Rajan Gupta as Managing Director and CEO | Facebook

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD $2.8 billion CK Birla Group, announced today the appointment of Rajan Gupta as its Managing Director and CEO, effective April 4, 2023 (subject to regulatory approvals). Rajan joins the OEL Board as a full-time Director and will be based in New Delhi.

Rajan will provide strategic leadership to Orient Electric, driving significant scale and innovation. He will focus on building the organization through organic and inorganic expansion, setting up cutting edge manufacturing facilities and strengthening the brand. Under Rajan’s stewardship, Orient Electric will continue to enhance customer intimacy, strengthen its robust dealer/distributor ecosystem and significantly expand its revenue base and profitability.

CK Birla, Chairman, Orient Electric said, “I am delighted to welcome Rajan as Managing Director and CEO of Orient Electric. We are deeply committed to making Orient Electric an industry leader in Fans, Lighting, Appliances and Switchgear as we strengthen our position to meet the changing demands of the market. Rajan’s extensive experience in scaling up businesses, brand consolidation, and strong customer engagement aligns well with our growth ambitions. Our value proposition to our customers and stakeholders remains unchanged and we will continue to invest behind product expansions and customer linked solutions. I look forward to seeing Orient Electric reach new heights under Rajan’s stewardship.

I want to thank the outgoing CEO Rakesh Khanna for his leadership and his contribution in bringing Orient Electric to its current market leadership.”

Rajan Gupta joins Orient Electric from Hathway Cable and Datacom where he was the MD and CEO, and Chairman of the Board, GTPL Hathway.

Read Also GTPL Hathway partners with Aprecomm to bring innovation to customer experience

Rajan is a highly entrepreneurial executive, with outstanding commercial orientation. He brings with him 25 years of diverse experience across various aspects of management, digital transformation, sales, marketing, P&L management, revenue growth management, go to market strategy, business turnaround, manufacturing operations and investor management, with exposure to multicultural leadership across various regions of India. He has honed his expertise at companies like Tata Telecom, Hindustan Coca Cola and Asian Paints before his last role at Hathway Cable and Datacom.