GTPL Hathway partners with Aprecomm to bring innovation to customer experience

GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), one of the largest multi‐Service Operator (MSO) in India with Cable TV Distribution and high‐speed Broadband service distribution,announced an investment in innovative technology to remotely optimise its residential Wi‐Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm.

The A.I. technology will help GTPL bring down the customer issue resolution time and enhance the customer experience on its network of more than 700K connected broadband households.

Aprecomm’s A.I. Engine allows GTPL to convert its household connections to A.I. enabled Smart WiFi access points.

Speaking on the development, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said,“The partnership with Aprecomm will aid us in our efforts to ensure the best experience for our broadband consumers with a faster and proactive resolution of potential issues.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:51 PM IST