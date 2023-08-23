Oracle Financial Services Allots 41,348 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee of the Company, at its meeting held today, has allotted 41,348 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

In this allotment, the Company has allotted 20,000 equity shares of Rs 5- each to a Director of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs 432,698,785 divided into 86,539,757 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited shares

The shares of Oracle Financial Services Software at 11:15 am IST were at Rs 3,962.10, up by 0.16 percent.