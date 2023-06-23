Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex At 63,145.63, Nifty At 18,729.35 | Representative Image

The markets on Friday morning were trading lower with Sensex at 63,145.63, down by 93.26 points and Nifty was at 18,729.35 with a loss of 41.90 points. Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, NTPC, L&T and Titan were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday

Sensex drops by 244.34 Points to end the day at 63,278.81 while Nifty at 18,778.60, down by 78.25 points. Divis Labs, Larsen, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Cons. Prod, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp were among the losers.

Global markets

US markets on Thursday closed higher after being in red for three consecutive days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4.81 points to 33,946.71, the S&P 500 on the other hand rose 128.41 points to 4,381.89 and the Nasdaq Composite on the back of tech stocks like Amazon, Apple and Microsoft gained 128.41 points to 13,630.61.

The Asian stock markets on Friday with investors looking at inflation data of Singapore and Japan. Singapore's SGX Nifty was down by 14.50 points at 18,816.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 18,859.65 with a drop of 358.70 points, South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,574.41 with a loss of 19.29 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 466.16 at 32,798.72.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Friday morning were comparatively stable with Brent crude futures were down 7 cents at $74.07 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.40 per barrel with a fall of 11 cents.

Read Also 5 Reasons You Should File Income Tax Return Even If You Don't Have Taxable Income

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Friday at 82.07 per dollar against Thursday's close of 81.95.