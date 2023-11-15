Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 65,461.54, Nifty Above 19,600 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 65,461.54, up by 527.67 points and Nifty was at 19,602.85 with a jump of 159.30 points.

From Sensex pack, Axis Bank, NTPC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Asian Paint, Titan, and Sun Pharma were among the major losers.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,256.20, up by 364.95 or 0.83 per cent.

Markets on Monday

The market on Monday ended on a negative note. he 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 325.58 points or 0.50 per cent, to close at 64,933.87. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 85.85 points or 0.44 per cent to end the day at 19,439.70. ifty Bank sheds 114.95 points or 0.26 per cent at 43,881.70.

Global markets

The US stock market on Tuesday ended the session positively: the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 489.83 points, or 1.43%, closing at 34,827.7. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 84.15 points, or 1.91%, to reach 4,495.7, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 326.64 points, or 2.37%, ending at 14,094.38.

Asian markets trade higher on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 628.09 points to reach 33,324.02, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 428.75 points, reaching at 17,825.61, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 47.27 points to reach 2,480.52 and Gifty Nifty at 19,728.50, down by 20 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, Brent futures increased by 8 cents to reach $82.55 per barrel at 0013 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 2 cents, reaching $78.28.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened 27 paisa higher on Wednesday morning at 83.06 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.33.