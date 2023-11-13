Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,933.87, Nifty Below 19,500

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Monday ended on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 325.58 points or 0.50 per cent, to close at 64,933.87. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 85.85 points or 0.44 per cent to end the day at 19,439.70.

Nifty Bank sheds 114.95 points or 0.26 per cent at 43,881.70.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, and SBI were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Nestle Ind were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, Eicher Motor, Hindalco, M&M, and BPCL were among the major gainers, whereas SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, Grasim, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets on Monday morning opened lower with Sensex at 64,992.74, down by 266.71 points and Nifty was at 19,463.80, down by 71.25 points.

