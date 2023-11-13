 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,933.87, Nifty Below 19,500
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,933.87, Nifty Below 19,500

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,933.87, Nifty Below 19,500

From the Sensex pack, M&M, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, and SBI were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Nestle Ind were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Monday ended on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 325.58 points or 0.50 per cent, to close at 64,933.87. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 85.85 points or 0.44 per cent to end the day at 19,439.70.

Nifty Bank sheds 114.95 points or 0.26 per cent at 43,881.70.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, and SBI were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Nestle Ind were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, Eicher Motor, Hindalco, M&M, and BPCL were among the major gainers, whereas SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, Grasim, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets on Monday morning opened lower with Sensex at 64,992.74, down by 266.71 points and Nifty was at 19,463.80, down by 71.25 points.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 64,992.74, Nifty Below 19,500
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Falls 4 Paise To Close At 83.32 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 4 Paise To Close At 83.32 Against US Dollar

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,933.87, Nifty Below 19,500

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,933.87, Nifty Below 19,500

India's Vegetable Oils Import Up 16% At 167.1 Lakh Tons In 2022-23 Oil year: SEA

India's Vegetable Oils Import Up 16% At 167.1 Lakh Tons In 2022-23 Oil year: SEA

Bakingo Raises US Dollar 16 Million From Faering Capital

Bakingo Raises US Dollar 16 Million From Faering Capital

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Edelweiss Financial Services Net Profit Rises To ₹94.93 Cr; Ipca...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Edelweiss Financial Services Net Profit Rises To ₹94.93 Cr; Ipca...