 Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 64,992.74, Nifty Below 19,500
From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, and NTPC were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 64,992.74, Nifty Below 19,500 | Representative Image

The markets on Monday morning opened lower with Sensex at 64,992.74, down by 266.71 points and Nifty was at 19,463.80, down by 71.25 points.

Market on Sunday (special mahurat trading session)

During the special mahurat trading session on Sunday, benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a gain of over half a percent in the opening session. This upward movement was propelled by widespread investor buying across various sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex saw an increase of 380.86 points or 0.59 percent, reaching 65,285.54 points. Notably, all its components were trading in positive territory, signaling a robust commencement of the new Samvat Year 2080.

The Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange registered a growth of 109.80 points or 0.57 percent, reaching 19,535.15. This increase was driven by positive performances in IT, infrastructure, and energy stocks.

Global markets

The US markets tradded lower on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures recorded a drop of 54 points, equivalent to 0.1 percent. Similarly, futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 both experienced a decrease of 0.2 percent.

Oil Price

On Monday, there was a decline in oil prices. In the early hours at 0051 GMT, Brent crude futures for January showed a decrease of 35 cents, equivalent to 0.4 percent, settling at $81.08 per barrel. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December experienced a drop of 35 cents or 0.5 percent, reaching $76.82.

Rupee

The rupee opened at 83.30 against the US dollar, in contrast to the previous Friday's closing rate of 83.34 per dollar.

