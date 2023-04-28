Opening bell: Markets trade in green; Sensex at 60,739.60, Nifty at 17,943.75 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday opened in green with Sensex at 60,739.60, up by 90.22 points and Nifty rose by 28.70 points at 17,943.75. Wipro, LT, TCS, Infosys and Reliance were the top gainers whereas UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, ICIC Bank and Kotak Bank were the top losers.

The stocks of UltraTech Cement, IndiaMart, SBI Cards, StarHealth and Tata Metaliks will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Thursday

The markets closed in the green for the second session with Nifty gaining 101.40 points at 17,915 and Sensex at 60,649.38 up by 348.80 points. Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers and HDFC Life, Adani Ports, HUL, Axis Bank and Power Grid Corp were the losers for the day.

The auto, realty, pharma, metals, information technology and capital goods were up by 0.5 to 1 per cent each, however the power sector was in the red.

Global markets

Wall Street was positive on Thursday after Facebook's parent company Meta reported a strong quarterly report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 524.29 points to 33,826.16 and the S&P 500 jumped 79.36 points to 43,135.35. The Nasdaq Composite was also in positive and went up to 12,142.24 with a gain of 287.89 points.

The Nifty futures on Friday were trading 67 points higher at 18,060 on the Singaporean exchange. Tokyo stocks also opened due to gains on Wall Street but investors are waiting for Bank of Japan's policy decisions later in the day. The Nikkei 225 index was up 254.89 points at 28,712.57 whereas the Topix index gained 18.20 points to reach 2,050.71. Japan's Nikkei also rose by 0.51 per cent and Australia's S&P jumped by 0.33 per cent.

Oil Prices

Oil prices were steady on Friday but are expected to drop for the second time after disappointing economic data from the US and increasing fear of further interest rate hikes raising questions regarding the future fuel demand. Brent crude futures for June were up 16 cents at $78.53 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.99 with a gain of 23 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Friday opened 81.80 per dollar against its previous close of 81.84.