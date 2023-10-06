Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex At 65,827.01, Nifty Above 19,600 | File

The markets on Friday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,827.01, up by 195.44 points, and Nifty at 19,600.65, up by 54.90 points.

The Nifty Bank opened at 44,290.60, up by 77.25 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Kotal Bank, and Tata Steel were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 405.53 points or 0.62 per cent, to close at 65,631.57. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 108.20 points or 0.56 per cent to end the day at 19,544.30. Nifty Bank gained 241.85 points or 0.55 per cent at 44,205.90.

Global markets

US stock markets ended the day with only slight decreases, rebounding from their session lows on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by approximately 0.03%, closing at 33,119.57. The S&P 500 recorded a loss of about 0.13%, ending the day at 4,258.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by around 0.12%, settling at 13,219.83.

On Friday, Asian markets were trading mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 experienced a minor decline of 30.21 points, closing at 31,045.15, while South Korea's KOSPI saw a modest gain of 8.37 points, ending the day at 2,411.97. Conversely, the GIFT Nifty exchange in India traded relatively flat at 19,605.50, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index recorded a notable gain of 263.76 points, closing at 17,477.63.

Oil prices

On Friday, Brent futures showed a rise of 36 cents, equivalent to 0.4%, reaching $84.43 at 0147 GMT. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also increased by 42 cents, representing a 0.5% uptick, and reached $82.73.

Rupee

On Friday, the Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 83.22 per dollar against previous closing rate of 83.25 on Thursday.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)