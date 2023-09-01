Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex Below 65,000, Nifty At 19,266.05 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday morning opened flat with Sensex at 64,855.51, up by 24.10 points and Nifty was at 19,266.05 with a gain of 12.25 points. Tata Steel, Power Grid, SBI, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas BNTPC, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and L&T were among the losers.

Jio Financial Services will be removed from the indices today due to its spin-off from its parent Reliance Industries.

Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices ended on a Negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 255.84 points to end the day at 64,831.41 and the NSE Nifty went down by 62.80 points to end the day at 19,284.65. Nifty Bank slipped 168.05 points or 0.38 percent at 44,064.55.

Global markets

US markets ended mixed on Thursday after inflation data buoys optimism and Salesforce climbs due to an upbeat forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48 per cent at 34,721.91, the S&P 500 closed lower with a 0.16 per cent fall at 4,507.66 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.11 per cent to 14,034.97.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Friday with GIFT Nifty exchange trading lower at 19,424.50 up by 40 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 100.80 points at 18,382.06. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 201.46 points at 32,820.80 and South Korea's KOSPI added 0.21 points at 2,556.48.

Oil prices

Oil prices were trading higher on Friday morning amid expectation that OPEC+ group oil producers will extend the output cuts to the end of the year. Brent crude futures for October gained 7 cents at $86.90 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to $83.70 per barrel with a gain of 7 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Friday morning at 82.57 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.78.