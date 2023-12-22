Opening Bell: Markets Open In Green on December 22, Sensex At 70,883.76 & Nifty Above 21,200 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 70,883.76, up by 18.66 points, and Nifty at 21,265.50, up by 10.45 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,807.45, down by 32.70points or 0.07 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas M&M, Infosys, ICICI Bank, LT, and Reliance were among the major losers.

Market on Thursday

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 358.79 points or 0.51 per cent, to close at 70,865.10. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 104.90 points or 0.5 per cent to end the day at 21,255.05. Nifty Bank gained 404.10 points or 0.85 per cent at 47,849.40.

Global markets

The US markets closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 322.35 points (0.87 per cent) to reach 37,404.35. Similarly, the S&P 500 climbed 48.4 points (1.03 per cent) to 4,746.75, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 185.92 points (1.26 per cent) to 14,963.87.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 90.43 points, reaching 33,230.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 97.78 points, trading at 16,718.91 , while South Korea's KOSPI up by 4.83 points, reaching 2,604.85. Moreover, India's Gifty Nifty stands at 21,385.50, showing a loss of 34.50 points.

Oil prices

During early trade on Friday, oil prices experienced an increase. Brent crude futures showed a rise of 23 cents, equivalent to 0.3 per cent, reaching US dollar 79.62 per barrel by 0121 GMT. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also saw a 0.3 per cent climb, up by 22 cents to US dollar 74.11 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Friday opened marginally higher at 83.24 per dollar against previous day close.