Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On December 21; Sensex At 70,865.10, Nifty Above 21,200 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 358.79 points or 0.51 per cent, to close at 70,865.10. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 104.90 points or 0.5 per cent to end the day at 21,255.05.

Nifty Bank gained 404.10 points or 0.85 per cent at 47,849.40.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance, and NTPC were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Maruti, and M&M were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, PowerGrid, BPCL, Britannia, HDFC Bank, and Hindalco were among the gainers, whereas Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, HCl Tech, Axis Bank, and Cipla were among the losers.

Market on Thursday morning

The markets opened lower on Thursday with Sensex at 70,036.94, down by 469.37 points, and Nifty at 21,024.95, down by 125.20 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,075.75, up by 369.55 points or 0.78 per cent.