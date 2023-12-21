Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red on December 21, Sensex At 70,036.94 & Nifty Below 21,100 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened lower on Thursday with Sensex at 70,036.94, down by 469.37 points, and Nifty at 21,024.95, down by 125.20 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,075.75, up by 369.55 points or 0.78 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Reliance and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in the morning session whereas PowerGrid, LT, Maruti, Axis Bank, and ITC were among the major losers.

Market on Wednesday

The market on Wednesday ended the day on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 70,506.31, down by 930.88 points or 1.30 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,150.15, shedding 302.95 points or 1.41 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 425.60 points or 0.89 per cent at 47,445.30.

Global markets

The US market ended lower on Wedneady, December 20th. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 475.92 points, equivalent to a 1.27 per cent drop, closing at 37,082. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a loss of 70.02 points, or 1.47 per cent, finishing at 4,698.35, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 225.28 points, marking a 1.5 per cent decrease, to settle at 14,777.94..

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Thursday, December 21st. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 516.07 points, reaching 33,159.87. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sheds by 116.44 points, trading at 16,497.37, while South Korea's KOSPI decreased by 26.53 points, reaching 2,587.77. Moreover, GIFT Nifty 50 stood at 21,132.50, marking a loss of 43 points.

Oil Prices

The oil prices fell on Thursday. Brent crude futures dropped by 65 cents, representing a 0.8 per cent decrease, reaching US dollar 79.05 per barrel as of 0120 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at dollar 73.67 a barrel, showing a 0.7 per cent decline or a decrease of 55 cents.