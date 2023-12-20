Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On December 20; Sensex At 70,506.31, Nifty Below 21,200 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Wednesday ended the day on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 70,506.31, down by 930.88 points or 1.30 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,150.15, shedding 302.95 points or 1.41 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 425.60 points or 0.89 per cent at 47,445.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, SBI, Tech mahindra, Tata Motors were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, ONGC, Tata Consumer, Britannia, and Cipla were the major gainers whereas Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, UPL, and Coal India were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,751.97, up by 314.78 points, and Nifty at 21,557.65 up by 104.55 points, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,060.55, up by 189.65 points or 0.40 per cent.