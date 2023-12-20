Opening bell: Markets Open At Record High On December 20th, Sensex At 71,751.97 & Nifty Above 21,500

Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,751.97, up by 314.78 points, and Nifty at 21,557.65 up by 104.55 points, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,060.55, up by 189.65 points or 0.40 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Infosys, and NTPC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Maruti was among the major losers.

Market on Tuesday

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent, to close at 71,437.19. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent to end the day at 21,453.10. Nifty Bank gained 3.20 points or 0.01 per cent at 47,870.90.

Global markets

The US market ended higher on Tuesday, December 19th. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 251.9 points, marking a 0.68 percent increase to 37,557.92. The S&P 500 saw a gain of 27.81 points, reflecting a 0.59 percent rise, closing at 4,768.37. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 98.03 points, or 0.66 percent, ending at 15,003.22.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Wednesday, December 20th. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 558.69 points, reaching 33,778.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 189.31 points, trading at 16,694.31, while South Korea's KOSPI increased by 26.66 points, reaching 2,595.21. Moreover, India's Nifty 50 stood at 21,609.50, marking a gain of 81.50 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices were higher on Wednesday. Brent crude futures rose by 6 cents, equivalent to 0.1 per cent, reaching US dollar 79.29 per barrel by 0137 GMT, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at US dollar 74.11 per barrel, marking a 17-cent increase, or 0.2 per cent.